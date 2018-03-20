South Africa loose forward Cassiem joins Welsh Scarlets

South Africa loose forward Uzair Cassiem said Tuesday that he is leaving the Central Cheetahs to join Welsh club Scarlets for the 2018/2019 season.

The 28-year-old who can play across the back row will complete the Pro14 season with the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs and then move to the Llanelli base of the Scarlets.

"I have been very impressed by the ambitions of the Scarlets and their environment is exactly what I am seeking." Cassiem told the South African media.

"The Scarlets are a worldwide brand and playing some wonderful rugby at the moment. I have met the club manager and the head coach and their visions won me over.

"I will give my all for the Cheetahs during the rest of this Pro14 season while looking forward to the next chapter of my rugby career in south Wales."

Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac told the South African media that "Uzair is a current international who possesses skills we believe will suit the way we play the game.

"He is a dynamic player who likes to carry the ball and has the ability to offload, is a very physical individual and has good aerial skills."

There are two other South African forwards at the Scarlets -- tighthead prop Werner Kruger and lock David Bulbring.