Pogba can't be happy at United - Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps on Monday said that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba "can't be happy" with his current situation at Old Trafford.

Pogba was an unused substitute in United's FA Cup win over Brighton on Saturday, after being left out of the starting line-up when Jose Mourinho's side were dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla.

The 25-year-old is with Deschamps' France squad ahead of their World Cup warm-up friendlies against Colombia and Russia.

"I haven't discussed it will Paul, I'm sure I'll know more about it," said Deschamps.

"But obviously this isn't a situation he's appreciating in relation to everything that he's done. He can't be happy with what he's going through at the moment with his club.

"I have a lot of talks with players to interact with them and understand their feelings."

Pogba has started just 24 matches for United this season, with manager Mourinho preferring Marouane Fellaini and youngster Scott McTominay to the former world's most expensive player in recent weeks.

Deschamps' France, one of the favourites for the World Cup in Russia, face Colombia in Paris on Friday before travelling for a match in St Petersburg on March 27.