Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb ruled out for rest of season

Wales and Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb was Monday ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, meaning he will not play again before his switch to French club Toulon.

"Rhys pulled out of Wales's Six Nations campaign and went on to have surgery on an ongoing knee problem," the Ospreys said in a statement.

"He will be unavailable for the remainder of this season and his focus is now on getting his recovery right for next season."

Webb's switch to Toulon means he will no longer be eligible to play for his country due to a rule change, announced by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) shortly after he had agreed a three-year deal with the French Top 14 side.

The WRU's new senior international selection policy means players taking up a deal with a team outside Wales must have won 60 caps to be able to play Test rugby.

Webb, who has 31 Welsh caps, announced his decision to leave Ospreys in October, less than two weeks before the WRU introduced its new rule.

The British and Irish Lions player, 29, said at the time: "I don't know how long it's going to take me to get over it.

"It's a joke. I'm disappointed. Representing your country means so much to me and being told I won't be able to play for them is heartbreaking."

Webb said nobody at either Ospreys or the WRU had told him a rule change was imminent.