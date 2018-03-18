Stoch secures second overall World Cup crown

Poland's Kamil Stoch became the oldest overall World Cup champion as he finished sixth behind winner Robert Johansson in Sunday's flying hill event in Vikersund.

The three-time Olympic champion, 30, wrapped up the second overall title of his career after a stellar season that saw him complete a clean sweep of the Four Hills Tournament and win large-hill gold in Pyeongchang.

Stoch is now 253 points ahead of Germany's Richard Freitag at the top of the standings with only two events of the season remaining next weekend in Oberstdorf.

He beat the previous record for oldest winner, which was set by Norway's Anders Bardal in 2012 at the age of 29, by a year and 90 days.

Norwegian home favourite Johansson soared to victory on Sunday, with his compatriots Andreas Stjernen and Daniel-Andre Tande completing a Norway 1-2-3.