Italy's Andrea Dovizioso won a thrilling season-opening Qatar MotoGP on Sunday, holding off a last lap challenge from world champion Marc Marquez.

Dovizioso, on a Ducati, re-took the lead on the very final bend of the 22-lap night race to record a notable victory on a track where he had finished as runner-up for the past three years.

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi came home in third place on a Yamaha.