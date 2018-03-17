Wales beat France 14-13 to finish second in Six Nations

Wales edged France 14-13 on Saturday to finish second in the Six Nations behind Grand Slam winners Ireland.

The win left Wales on 15 points, with Scotland finishing third, France fourth, England fifth and Italy with the wooden spoon.

France opened the scoring at the Principality Stadium through a Francois Trinh-Duc drop-goal, but the home side responded immediately with a Liam Williams try and two Leigh Halfpenny penalties.

Gael Fickou crossed for a great try, converted by Maxime Machenaud, to keep France in the game before Halfpenny added his third penalty.

The sole score in a dour second-half was a Machenaud penalty as Wales clung on.