Native River denies Henderson historic treble

Native River produced a stunning front-running performance to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup and deny trainer Nicky Henderson a historic treble on Friday.

Given a brilliant ride by champion jockey Richard Johnson, he and Henderson's favourite Might Bite fought out a thrilling duel throughout the race.

However, just as Might Bite loomed to produce a final challenge, Native River's preference for the testing conditions told and Johnson eased him to victory.

Henderson had trained the winners of the Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase earlier in the week.

For Johnson it had been a long wait since his previous win in the 'blue riband' of jumps racing having won on Looks Like Trouble in 2000.

"This horse is amazing he jumps for fun," said Johnson, his face wreathed in smiles.

"Its a long time to wait 18 years!

"Those are two brave horses, but I was pleased that Might Bite kept me company."

His trainer Colin Tizzard -- who had tried and failed to win the race on several occasions with his iconic star Cue Card -- was overcome with emotion.

"Unreal, it's the race that everyone wants to win no matter what they might say," said Tizzard.

Behind the first two, Anibale Fly ran a cracker at long odds (33/1) to finish third.

However, his more feted fellow Irish rivals failed to shine with second-favourite Our Duke never looking at ease and being pulled up 10 fences from home.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins -- six-time a runner-up -- will also have to wait another year to finally win a Gold Cup as none of his quartet looked like breaking the jinx.