Four-year doping ban confirmed for Polish weightlifter

Polish weightlifter Tomasz Zielinski on Thursday lost his appeal against a four-year doping ban imposed following a failed drugs test before the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced.

Zielinski tested positive for banned steroid nandrolone on the eve of the Games where he was due to compete in the 94kg category.

His brother Adrian, the gold medallist at the 2012 Olympics in London in the 85kg class, tested positive for the same substance before Rio and was also sanctioned.

Tomasz Zielinski, 27, was European champion in 2016. His suspension took effect from August 9, 2016.