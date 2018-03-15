Left-leaning Rio city councillor gunned down

A leftist Rio city councillor who grew up in a slum and worked on human rights issues was shot and killed Wednesday, authorities said.

Marielle Franco's driver also died in the attack, in which a car pulled up alongside theirs as she returned from an event and shots were fired at them.

One of her aides was wounded.

The federal government said it is investigating the shooting.

Franco belonged to the leftist PSOL party.

She was born and raised in a network of favelas, or slums, called Mare, one of the city's most violent areas.

Franco earned a degree in sociology and a masters in public administration.