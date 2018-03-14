Masters champion Garcia names daughter after hole at Augusta

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia of Spain became a father on Wednesday as wife Angela gave birth to a baby daughter who shares a name with an Augusta National hole.

Garcia tweeted a photo of the newborn about eight hours after she arrived, saying, "Beautiful Azalea Adele Garcia was born on March 14 at 1:54am. So proud and impressed with my wife @TheAngelaAkins and the way she handled the pregnancy and delivery! Love you both so much."

Azalea is also the name of the 510-yard, par-5 13th hole at Augusta National and closer of the famed three-hole stretch nicknamed "Amen Corner." Every hole on the former plant nursery site is named for a tree or shrub.

Garcia put his tee shot into the trees at the 13th in last year's final round but rescued par on the hole, setting the stage for his birdie at 14 and eagle at 15 to match Britain's Justin Rose for the lead.

Garcia went on to edge Rose in a sudden-death playoff to capture his first major title in his 74th major start.

The baby arrived four days early but in plenty of time for Garcia to adjust to fatherhood before defending his Masters crown at Augusta National on April 5-8.

Garcia was married last July to Akins, a Golf Channel reporter whose grandfather was a famed American football coach in Texas. She is a cousin of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Drew Brees of the NFL's New Orleans Saints.