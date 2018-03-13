Stoch peerless as World Cup title beckons

Triple Olympic champion Kamil Stoch reinforced his lead in the ski jumping World Cup on Tuesday with victory at Lillehammer.

Poland's Stoch produced jumps of 140.5 and 141 metres to notch his sixth win of the season, finishing ahead of compatriot Dawid Kubacki and Norway's Robert Johansson.

Stoch, the 2013/14 World Cup champion, leads nearest rival Richard Freitag of Germany by 190 points with four events remaining as the circuit next heads to Trondheim on Thursday.

Results:

1. Kamil Stoch (POL) 306.4 pts (140.5 + 141.0 m), 2. Dawid Kubacki (POL) 278.7 (139.0 + 140.5), 3. Robert Johansson (NOR) 273.7 (137.0 + 136.5), 4. Andreas Stjernen (NOR) 272.5 (134.5 + 133.5), 5. Richard Freitag (GER) 271.1 (135.0 + 141.5)

Overall standings:

1. Kamil Stoch (POL) 1,103 points, 2. Richard Freitag (GER) 913, 3. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 849, 4. Andreas Wellinger (GER) 804, 5. Johann Andre Forfang (NOR) 640