Donnarumma 'calm and happy' despite Milan exit talk

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma insisted Tuesday he was "calm and happy" with the Serie A club despite talk he wants to leave.

The 19-year-old's agent Mino Raiola has been pushing the Italian international to leave the San Siro with reports that Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in signing the teenager.

Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina's reported move to Milan from Napoli when his contract runs out next season has intensified speculation.

"I'm calm and happy, I go forward with serenity," Donnarumma told Sky Sport Italia.

"We're a good group, the celebrations (after Sunday's 1-0 win at Genoa) are proof of that. We got a result we really wanted and it allowed us to forget about Thursday’s game with Arsenal.

"We succeeded and now we hope to continue like this."

AC Milan trail Arsenal 2-0 going into the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at the Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday.

But a recent resurgence in Serie A has put the club just six points adrift of the top four and the Champions League places next season.

"The Champions League? It’s a nice race, we’re there and we believe in it. We have a duty to believe and we'll try to the end.

"It's a win which gives us great confidence in view of the trip to London. We’re going there with nothing to lose."