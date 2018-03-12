Grand Slam would top it all... probably - Murray

Scrum-half Conor Murray says being part of only the third Ireland team to achieve a Five/Six Nations Grand Slam would likely be the greatest moment of his sporting career.

The 28-year-old Munster star -- along with his fellow world-class half-back partner Johnny Sexton -- will hope to orchestrate Ireland's first win over England at Twickenham since 2010 to emulate the Grand Slam-winning sides of 1948 and 2009.

They go to London boosted by having secured their third Six Nations title in five campaigns under Joe Schmidt, but face an England outfit wounded by two successive defeats that ended their two-year reign and keen to deny the Irish the Slam -- something their opponents did to them in 2017.

"We can start talking about it (Grand Slam) now, because that's what's in front of us if things go well," said Murray.

"It would be right up there, probably at the top. Only Rob (Kearney) and Rory (Best) are left that have won a Slam.

"The motivation is in our group and it's about how we avoid the distraction of all that and go about our business like we usually do in a match week with something really special to play for."

Murray, who played on the last two British and Irish Lions tours, said there is no question the team is talented enough, but the older players needed to chaperone the younger ones through the week with advice about how to handle the pressure.

"It's a massive occasion and one a lot of lads haven't faced into before," said Murray.

"But there's a lot of lads in the group that have played in massive, massive games and know how to go about a big-match week.

"There's a crop of younger players in this group that the older, more experienced players can guide through the week.

"I wouldn't have any fears about the younger players, they're just so good at rugby that it comes so naturally to them."