Canada's Trudeau accuses China of 'dumping' steel on global markets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday accused China of flooding global markets with cheap steel, adding that Canada has already taken steps to prevent "dumping" in this country.

"We are very concerned about the actions taken by China and the dumping of steel and aluminum on the global market," Trudeau said following a tour of a steel and aluminum plant.

His comments came amid rising trade tensions in the wake of a US decision to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Canada, the top supplier of steel and aluminum to the US markets, and Mexico have been temporarily exempted from the tariffs until trilateral continental trade talks conclude.

Trudeau, who is expected to travel to three other Canadian steel and aluminum cities to reassure workers in the coming days, said Canada already has "significant barriers" to prevent low-cost steel and aluminum from being dumped in this country, and is prepared to work with Washington "and do even more."

"There is a global overcapacity issue and we are very pleased to work with our allies and friends to continue to counter that problem," he said.