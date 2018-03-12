Iniesta back in training ahead of Chelsea Champions League clash

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, trained on Monday ahead of Wednesday´s Champions League second leg against Chelsea.

Iniesta took part in some of the session with the rest of Barca first team, boosting hopes he could return for the last 16 match at the Camp Nou. The first leg finished 1-1.

"There was further good news as Andres Iniesta, who has been out with a hamstring injury sustained against Atletico Madrid, was able to join the rest of the group for part of today’s routine," a Barcelona statement read.

Iniesta limped off against Atletico Madrid eight days ago and missed Saturday´s 2-0 win over Malaga.

Instead the midfielder completed a light session at Barcelona´s training ground and later posted a picture on Twitter with the caption "every day closer".

Also absent from the victory on Saturday was Lionel Messi, who was attending the birth of his son Ciro, but the striker is expected back against Chelsea.

Messi trained on Monday and, in celebration of the arrival of his third child, he was given a round of applauds by his team-mates.