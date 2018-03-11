Tande wins in Oslo as Stoch extends overall lead

Norwegian Daniel Andre Tande soared to his second victory of the ski jumping World Cup season in Oslo on Sunday, as Kamil Stoch extended his overall lead.

The 24-year-old Tande, who won Olympic gold with Norway in the team event at Pyeongchang last month, leapt to 132 metres on his second jump to beat Stefan Kraft by 1.4 points.

Kraft's fellow Austrian Michael Hayboeck edged out Robert Johansson to complete the podium.

Poland's Stoch looked set to claim his sixth win of the season as he held a commanding 5.4-point lead going into the second round of jumps, but made a mistake and had to settle for sixth.

The 2014 World Cup champion and three-time Olympic gold medallist still stretched his lead in the standings, though, moving 135 points clear of Richard Freitag, who finished eighth on Sunday.

Results from Oslo (large hill):

1. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 258.1 pts (128.0 + 132.0 metres), 2. Stefan Kraft (AUT) 256.7 (129.5 +124.5), 3. Michael Hayboeck (AUT) 255.6 (133.0 + 130.5), 4. Robert Johansson (NOR) 254.0 (127.5 + 129.0), 5. Johann Andre Forfang (NOR) 253.6 (125.5 + 134.5)

Selected:

6. Kamil Stoch (POL) 253.0 (138.0 +119.0), 8. Richard Freitag (GER) 241.0 (126.0 +132.0)

Overall standings:

1. Kamil Stoch (POL) 1,003 points, 2. Richard Freitag (GER) 868, 3. Daniel Andre Tande (NOR) 823, 4. Andreas Wellinger (GER) 784, 5. Johann Andre Forfang (NOR) 600