Halep advances to third round at Indian Wells

World No. 1 Simona Halep roared into the third round of the WTA Indian Wells tournament, overpowering Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

The 26-year-old Romanian will meet the winner of a match between American wildcard Caroline Dolehide and world number 30 Dominika Cibulkova, of Slovakia.

"I was ready to play. I was ready to work and ready to fight," Halep said. "It was a nice day.

"It wasn't an easy match. But I am really happy I won my first match here and I get a chance to play again."

Halep and Caroline Wozniacki have been taking turns at No. 1 this year.

Denmark's Wozniacki took the world number one ranking after winning the Australian Open but Halep reclaimed it from her just prior to the elite Indian Wells hardcourt event.