Sport

Halep advances to third round at Indian Wells

World No. 1 Simona Halep roared into the third round of the WTA Indian Wells tournament, overpowering Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

Simona Halep, 26, will meet the winner of a match between American wildcard Caroline Dolehide and world number 30 Dominika Cibulkova, of Slovakia in the third round of the WTA Indian Wells tournament
Simona Halep, 26, will meet the winner of a match between American wildcard Caroline Dolehide and world number 30 Dominika Cibulkova, of Slovakia in the third round of the WTA Indian Wells tournament

The 26-year-old Romanian will meet the winner of a match between American wildcard Caroline Dolehide and world number 30 Dominika Cibulkova, of Slovakia.

"I was ready to play. I was ready to work and ready to fight," Halep said. "It was a nice day.

"It wasn't an easy match. But I am really happy I won my first match here and I get a chance to play again."

Halep and Caroline Wozniacki have been taking turns at No. 1 this year.

Denmark's Wozniacki took the world number one ranking after winning the Australian Open but Halep reclaimed it from her just prior to the elite Indian Wells hardcourt event.