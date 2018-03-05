Oscars red carpet: white-hot, red-hot and bronze (medalists)

After a Hollywood awards season of statement red carpets including "blackouts" at the Golden Globes and Baftas, the movie industry's finest embraced a rainbow of color Sunday at the Oscars.

From classic white to fire engine red, with shades of teal, fuchsia, powder blue and lavender mixed in, here are some highlights of the style parade on Tinseltown's biggest night:

White-hot

White is associated with the suffragette movement, and on Sunday, many of Hollywood's top stars embraced it.

"Get Out" star Allison Williams was one of the first stars on the red carpet and her look was killer -- a cream beaded Armani princess gown with sheer cap sleeves that earned raves in the Twitterverse.

Actress Jane Fonda -- a two-time Oscar winner -- arrives on the red carpet in a stunning white Balmain gown (AFP)

Jane Fonda also embraced the ice princess look, looking fabulous at age 80 -- !! -- in a sculpted white Balmain gown with a geometric neckline.

Laura Dern -- who joined the "Star Wars" family last year in "The Last Jedi" and will present an award on Sunday with her co-stars -- wowed red carpet watchers in a Calvin Klein gown with a large tie draped over one shoulder.

And Mary J. Blige -- the first person to be nominated for acting and song writing for the same film, "Mudbound" -- wore a white gown with a glittering bodice and an asymmetrical neckline. She will perform during the gala.

Ladies in Red

Allison Janney -- seen as the favorite to take home the Oscar for best supporting actress for her searing portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding's mom LaVona in the biopic "I, Tonya" -- looked ready for her close-up.

Actress Meryl Streep rocked the red at the Oscars (AFP)

The statuesque actress was red-hot in a show-stopping fire engine red Reem Acra gown with flowing sleeves, a plunging neckline -- and plenty of diamonds to fill the gap.

"This is my first time at the Oscars," she told E! television. "It's pretty overwhelming."

Three-time winner Meryl Streep also wore red -- a simple gown with a deep-V neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. She is again a nominee this year, for Pentagon Papers drama "The Post."

US Olympic medalists kick back

US Olympic figure skaters Mirai Nagasu (L) and Adam Rippon hit the Oscars red carpet (AFP)

Some of America's top Olympians graced the red carpet, including bronze medalist figure skaters Mirai Nagasu -- in an ethereal powder blue Tadashi Shoji gown -- and Adam Rippon, sporting a curious black bondage-inspired harness jacket.

Skier Lindsey Vonn, who earned bronze in the downhill competition, bared some skin in a sheer black sequined lace gown with flapper fringe.

Classy with a twist

Hollywood's men tried to look classic and make a statement at the same time.

"Call Me By Your Name" screenwriter James Ivory paid respect to the film's star Timothee Chalamet -- by wearing a shirt with his face on it (AFP)

Oscar nominee Jordan Peele -- who wore a snappy red jacket to Saturday's Spirit Awards, where he took home the top prize for horror satire "Get Out" -- went for a white dinner jacket on Sunday.

The star of his film -- Britain's Daniel Kaluuya, also a nominee -- wore a striking brown jacket with black lapels.

One of Kaluuya's competitors, Timothee Chalamet ("Call Me By Your Name"), went for an all-white suit and the best accessory -- his mom.

And "Call Me" screenwriter James Ivory paid Chalamet the ultimate compliment -- wearing a shirt with the actor's face on it.