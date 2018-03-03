Police commander slain after kidnpping in Mexico's Acapulco

A police commander was kidnapped in the Mexican resort city of Acapulco and then shot to death, an official said Saturday.

Hector Moreno, of the Morelos state police command, was abducted when off duty by criminals in a poor area of the city and later shot to death, according to a member of the command's staff.

Guerrero state is home to popular beach resorts such as Acapulco, Ixtapa and Zihuatanejo, but is also among Mexico's poorest states and is hard-hit by organized crime.

Mexico's federal government sent the military into the streets to combat drug cartels in 2006 and has been fighting a bloody war with them ever since.

Last year, more than 25,000 people were murdered in Mexico, setting a new record. Guerrero had the most of any state: 2,318.