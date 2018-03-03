Bahrain arrests 116 alleged members of 'Iran-linked cell'

Bahrain said on Saturday that it had arrested 116 people accused of belonging to a "terror" cell allegedly linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

An official statement on state news agency BNA said that security services had in the process thwarted a number of attacks and seized large quantities of arms and explosives.

It accused those detained of being members of a cell formed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and said that a number of the members had received military training in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.

Authorities in the tiny Gulf state have cracked down hard on dissent since mass street protests in 2011 which demanded an elected prime minister and constitutional monarchy in the Sunni-ruled, Shiite majority kingdom.

Bahrain frequently accuses opposition figures of links to Iran, which denies supporting any bid to overthrow the government.

In January Bahrain police arrested 47 people on terrorism-related charges.