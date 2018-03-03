Tina Weirather wins super-G in Crans-Montana

Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather won the super-G in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Saturday to take first place in the event's World Cup standings from Lara Gut of Switzerland.

With one race to go, in Are, Sweden, on March 15, Weirather, the reigning World Cup champion in the discipline, leads Gut by 46 points.

In the absence of Ester Ledecka, the Czech multi-discipline star who was the surprise winner in Pyeongchang, Weirather, who was third in the Olympics, finished in 1min 2.17sec, 0.36sec ahead of the Austrian Anna Veith and 0.38 ahead of Swiss skier Wendy Holdener. Gut was seventh, 0.59 back.

This victory was the second of the season for Weirather, the reigning World Cup super-G champion. She also won at Lake Louise, in Canada at the start of December.