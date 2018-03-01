Worcester sign South Africa's Francois Venter

English Premiership club Worcester on Thursday announced the signing of South Africa international centre Francois Venter from Pro 14 side the Cheetahs.

The 26-year-old has won seven caps and made more than 50 appearances in the southern hemisphere's Super Rugby competition.

Venter made his Test debut against England in November 2016 and he started in the narrow defeat to Wales three months ago.

"It's a very exciting step for me to make the move to England," said Venter.

"Rory Duncan (who is joining Worcester as head coach) has been a great coach for us at the Cheetahs and having the opportunity to continue to work alongside him and also Alan Solomons is something I’m looking forward to."

Worcester rugby director Solomons said: "Francois is a fantastic player, and we are thrilled to be bringing him to Sixways. He is an experienced international and I have no doubt that he will play a big role."

Worcester are currently second from bottom of the Premiership table, one place above London Irish.