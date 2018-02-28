Eleven sick after envelope opened at US military base

An envelope containing an "unknown substance" was opened at a US base near Washington on Tuesday, leaving 11 people sick, including military personnel, officials said.

The envelope was received at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, leading to an evacuation of the building, the US Marine Corps said on its Twitter account.

"Base officials are coordinating with local HAZMAT teams and @FBI. Several Marines are receiving medical care as a result of this incident," it said.

The Arlington Fire Department tweeted that "11 people started feeling ill after letter was opened in consolidated admin building."

CNN reported that a corporal, gunnery sergeant and a colonel complained of a "burning sensation" on their hands and face.

The incident is under investigation, the fire department and Marines said.