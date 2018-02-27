RugbyU: Reds star Tui suspended for three weeks

The Queensland Reds suffered another setback Wednesday with lock Lukhan Tui suspended for three weeks for a lifting tackle, just days after skipper Scott Higginbotham was slapped with a ban.

Tui received a yellow card by the referee for his tackle, which speared Melbourne Rebels scrum-half Will Genia head first into the ground in the first half of his team's opening match on Friday.

He could have been suspended for six weeks but SANZAAR said in a statement it was reduced due to "mitigating factors including the player's excellent disciplinary record and his guilty plea at the earliest possible opportunity".

Tui will be out of action up to and including March 17, the same length of time as Higginbotham, who got a red card in the same match.

Higginbotham was sent off in the 10th minute for using his shoulder in a forceful high tackle, reducing the Reds to 14 men as they went down 45-19.