Wilson cited over 'foul play' for Hughes scuffle

Scotland forward Ryan Wilson has been cited for making contact with the eye of Nathan Hughes during Saturday's thrilling 25-13 victory over England, Six Nations authorities said on Monday.

The alleged offence took place in the 37th minute, when television cameras caught the pair involved in a scuffle.

Hughes pinned Wilson to the ground with the Scottish No.8 digging his hand into his opposite number's face.

"A disciplinary hearing will be convened before a Six Nations Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday," said a Six Nations statement.

If found guilty, 28-year-old Wilson, who was born in England, could face a ban of between four and 12 weeks.

The Glasgow back-row forward was also involved in a fracas with England centre Owen Farrell in the tunnel before the game started -- again caught on television cameras.

England and Scotland have been asked for clarification on the incident by Six Nations Rugby.

Any ban would see Wilson missing Scotland's remaining tournament fixtures against Ireland and Italy.