Frances the first: Tiafoe stops Gojowczyk to claim first ATP title

Wild card Frances Tiafoe captured his first ATP Tour title Sunday, defeating Peter Gojowczyk in the Delray Beach Open final to become the youngest American to win a ATP Tour title in 15 years.

The 20-year-old Tiafoe toppled the German in straight sets, winning 6-1, 6-4 as he continued his successful start to the 2018 season which has seen him beat the likes of Juan Martin Del Potro, Chung Hyeon and Denis Shapovalov.

His win marks the youngest by an American since Andy Roddick won the 2002 Houston tournament at age 19.

Gojowczyk has been a thorn in the side of the Americans on the ATP Tour for some time. Going into Sunday's final, he held an eight match win streak over US opponents.

He reached the Florida final by beating John Isner, Steve Johnson and Reilly Opelka.

Tiafoe hammered 13 aces, won 89 percent of his first serve points in the 61 minute match.

Gojowczyk had his serve broken four times and earned just nine points (39 percent) on his second serve.