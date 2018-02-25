Pepperell holds on in Qatar for first European Tour win

Eddie Pepperell squeaked home by one shot to win the Qatar Masters Sunday, holding off a late charge by fellow Englishman Oliver Fisher to secure his first European Tour trophy.

The 27-year-old was joint overnight leader with Fisher in Doha but by the turn on the final round, Pepperell had established a three-shot lead and looked in complete control.

He maintained a two-shot advantage until the 17th, but a Fisher birdie on the par three set up a nerve-wracking finish.

Fisher even had a chance on the final green to force a play-off but missed his birdie putt, leaving Pepperell to win with a par on the 18th.

He threw his ball and cap away in relief as he finished with a two under par 70, his worst score of the week, taking the title on 18 under.

Fisher finished second, one shot behind after shooting a 71. It was his first top three finish since 2014.

Sweden's Marcus Kinhalt finished third on 16 under par.