'Don't gloat': Germans get Canada travel advice after Olympic hockey shock

German tourists planning a trip to Canada received some tongue-in-cheek advice from their government Friday after their unheralded ice hockey team dumped mighty Canada out of the Winter Olympics, being warned not to gloat at their guests.

Germany stunned defending champions Canada to make the men's ice hockey final for the first time (AFP)

Germany completed a shock run to their first men's Olympic hockey final by dethroning the two-time defending champions Canada 4-3 in Pyeongchang to book a gold medal showdown against Olympic Athletes from Russia.

"Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy," tweeted the German Foreign Office @GermanyDiplo.

"Be nice, don't gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate. Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer!"