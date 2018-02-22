Hughes returns for England against Scotland in Six Nations

Nathan Hughes was recalled by England coach Eddie Jones on Thursday in the only change to the Six Nations champions' starting side for this weekend's Calcutta Cup clash away to Scotland.

The Wasps No 8, who has been out of Test action since a knee injury he suffered in December, replaces Sam Simmonds.

Meanwhile experienced prop Joe Marler is back on the bench for Saturday's match at Murrayfield after completing a suspension.

England, bidding for an unprecedented third successive outright Six Nations title, remain on course for a Grand Slam following wins over Italy and Wales in the opening two rounds.

England (15-1)

Mike Brown, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell, Jonny May; George Ford, Danny Care; Nathan Hughes, Chris Robshaw, Courtney Lawes; Maro Itoje, Joe Launchbury; Dan Cole, Dylan Hartley (capt), Mako Vunipola

Replacements: Jamie George, Joe Marler, Harry Williams, George Kruis, Sam Underhill, Richard Wigglesworth, Ben Te'o, Jack Nowell