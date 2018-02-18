Rochdale stun Spurs to force FA Cup replay

Lowly Rochdale scored deep into stoppage time to deny Tottenham Hotspur victory as their FA Cup fifth-round tie ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday.

It seemed Spurs had done enough to book their place in the quarter-finals when in-form England striker Harry Kane, on as a substitute, scored from the penalty spot with two minutes of normal time remaining to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

But Rochdale, who had opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time, equalised when substitute Steve Davies scored from 12 yards in the third minute of stoppage time.

This result meant Rochdale, bottom of third-tier League One, can now look forward to a lucrative replay at Wembley -- London club Tottenham's temporary home while their successor ground to White Hart Lane is completed.