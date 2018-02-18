Kvitova takes Qatar title and heads back into top 10

Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down against Garbine Muguruza on Sunday to win the Qatar Open, a victory which will take her back into the world's top 10.

Kvitova overcame an awful start which saw her lose the first five games to eventually triumph 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It is the first time Kvitova has been ranked among the world's elite since a horrific knife attack at her home in December 2016 left her with an injured hand.

The win in Doha is the Czech star's second title of the season and 22nd career tournament victory.

It also extended her current winning streak to 13 matches.

Despite the defeat, Muguruza will move up one position in the rankings, making the Spaniard the world number three.