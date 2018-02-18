Five things to watch out for on day nine

Austrian Marcel Hirscher goes for his second gold of the Pyeongchang Games in the men's alpine skiing while French army officer Martin Fourcade is seeking his second in biathlon.

Highlights of the Olympic games on day nine:

Alpine skiing

Marcel Hirscher ended a long wait by finally winning an Olympic gold medal in the men's combined on Tuesday. Now he is aiming for his second within the space of just five days when he takes part in the giant slalom. The six-time overall world cup winner is the defending world champion in the event. The Austrian will come up against Ted Ligety, the veteran American who won the title four years ago at the Sochi Olympics.

Biathlon

French army officer Martin Fourcade gets a last chance for a second individual gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games. He won the pursuit title but lost out in two other events. Now he will be gunning for the fourth gold medal of his career in the men's 15km mass start. On Thursday, the 29-year-old finished fifth in the men's 20km race won by bitter rival Johannes Thingnes Bo of Norway, who will be lining up against him again.

Cross country

Sweden are looking to turn the tables on Norway in cross country in the men's 4X10km relay after they were narrowly beaten in the women's 4X5km relay on Saturday. Overall, Norway leads the standings in cross country with four golds but Sweden are hoping for their third in tonight's race.

Speed skating

The Dutch have won every speed skating event bar one at the Pyeongchang Olympics but their dominance could be challenged once again in the women's 500m. Japan's Nao Kodaira won silver in the 1000m and is out for gold this time. She is the current World Cup leader. Two time defending champion Lee Sang-hwa Lee is South Korea's home hope.

Freestyle skiing

The Americans are favourites to take top honours in freestyle skiing men's slopestyle after sweeping the medals in the 2014 Olympics. British-born Gus Kenworthy, 26, will try to improve on the silver medal he earned four years ago while Sochi bronze medallist Nick Goepper is also hopeful he can better himself. Competing for the podium will be Andri Ragettli of Switzerland and Canadians Teal Harle and Evan McEachran.