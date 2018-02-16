NY City Ballet abuse claims 'not corroborated'

A two-month investigation has been unable to corroborate allegations of harassment and abuse that led to the retirement earlier this year of long-time New York City Ballet head, Peter Martins.

The 71-year-old was reportedly accused by two dozen dancers of verbal and physical abuse as well as using his power to extort sexual favors. He denied any such misconduct.

The nature of many of the allegations has not been made public.

But despite the outcome of the investigation, The New York Times reported that the ballet company and the School of American Ballet have unveiled new policies to make dancers "feel safe, respected and able to voice their opinions and concerns freely."

Neither the company nor the school immediately responded to AFP requests to comment. The investigation was initiated by both institutions but conducted by outside counsel.

"I have just learned that the New York City Ballet and the School of American Ballet have concluded their extensive investigation of allegations of harassment and violent conduct made against me," Martins said in a statement sent to AFP on Friday by his lawyer.

"I am gratified for the conclusions reached in the investigation," he said.

"I retired to allow those glorious institutions to move past the turmoil that resulted from these charges. It is my hope that, with the investigation concluded, they can refocus, without distraction, on their roles."

The Times, which first reported that the investigation had not corroborated the allegations, quoted two former dancers as denouncing the findings. Some current and former board members have remained loyal to Martins, the newspaper said.

The Dane was first accused in an anonymous letter. A group of dancers later came forward to the Times with further allegations dating back to 1983.

A former principal dancer, Martins co-led the company in 1983 and became sole ballet master-in-chief in 1989.

He resigned on January 1, as a sexual harassment watershed in the United States claimed the careers of a litany of powerful men, prompted by revelations -- now levelled by more than 100 women -- against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

New York City Ballet has yet to name a permanent successor to Martins.