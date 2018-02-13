PSG leave Thiago Motta out of squad for Madrid trip

Paris Saint-Germain have omitted veteran midfielder Thiago Motta from their squad for the trip to face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, first leg on Wednesday.

The French giants opted to leave the 35-year-old Italy international behind in Paris, even though he apparently is no longer injured and trained normally on Tuesday morning.

Fitness problems have limited the former Barcelona midfielder's appearances in 2018 and he played no part in PSG's 1-0 win at Toulouse at the weekend.

Recent signing Lassana Diarra is expected to come into the PSG line-up against the club he represented between 2009 and 2012.

Club record goal-scorer Edinson Cavani (hip) and left-back Layvin Kurzawa (thigh) are in the PSG squad after not featuring at the weekend.