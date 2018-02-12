Ireland's Henshaw out of Six Nations

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will miss the remainder of the Six Nations with the shoulder injury he suffered during last weekend's 56-19 win over Italy, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced Monday.

The 24-year-old British and Irish Lions back underwent a "procedure" on his right shoulder on Monday.

Henshaw's absence will be a blow to Ireland, who currently top the Six Nations table after their Dublin defeat of Italy on Saturday, but they remain optimistic that both No 8 Jack Conan (shoulder) and prop Tadhg Furlong (hamstring) will be fit when they resume their Championship campaign at home to Wales on February 24.

"Robbie Henshaw, who suffered a shoulder injury, has undergone a procedure this morning on the injured shoulder and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Championship," said an IRFU statement. "Tadhg Furlong underwent a scan that revealed a minor hamstring injury but is expected to be fit for the Wales game.

"Jack Conan took a bang on his shoulder but is expected to be available for selection for round 3."

Henshaw injured himself in the act of scoring his second try as Ireland thrashed Italy at Lansdowne Road on Saturday. He received oxygen treatment on the field and left the pitch with his right arm in a sling amid fears he had dislocated his shoulder.

With Henshaw out of action, Garry Ringrose could return to Ireland's midfield against Wales provided the Leinster centre recovers in time from ankle trouble.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt could also turn to Munster's Chris Farrell as a partner for powerhouse Connacht centre Bundee Aki.

Ireland are presently on course for a final day title-decider against England at Twickenham on March 17 given both sides have won their opening two fixtures in this season's Six Nations.