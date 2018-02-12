Crosby snaps rare scoring slump with 400th career goal

Sidney Crosby regained his scoring touch on Sunday, netting the 400th goal of his brilliant career as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1.

Crosby hit the milestone in the second period and then added his 401st into an empty net with 2:48 remaining to seal the win for Pittsburgh who have won 12 of their last 17 NHL games.

The 30-year-old Canadian came into the game on a 10-game scoreless drought, dating back to January 14.

Crosby, who has 19 goals on the season, said it was a relief to break out of the scoring slump.

"It's a nice number," Crosby said. "You're happy when you get it. You want to get more and continue to go."

Crosby is the 95th player in league history to reach the milestone. He's the third to score 400 for the Penguins, joining Mario Lemieux (690) and Jaromir Jagr (439).

The Penguins were still able to rack up wins and Crosby recorded 13 assists during the scoring slump.

Crosby's milestone goal came in front of his father Troy, who was on the two-game dads' trip that began Friday in Dallas.

"It's definitely worth the wait to have my dad here," said Crosby, who has won two Olympic gold medals with Canada.

"So many early mornings and sacrificed a lot so I could play hockey. It's special to have him here and all the dads. It's been a fun weekend."

Bryan Rust snapped a tie with a third-period tally and Riley Sheahan also scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray was superb in making 33 saves.