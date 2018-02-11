Four-goal hero Aguero salutes De Bruyne

Sergio Aguero was the four-goal hero of Manchester City's 5-1 victory over Leicester, but the Argentina striker was quick to praise Kevin De Bruyne for his contribution to the rout.

Aguero demolished Leicester in the second half at Eastlands on Saturday as the Premier League leaders moved another step closer to the title.

Aguero's third haul of three goals or more this season took his total for the campaign to 28 and his overall City tally to 197.

But as impressive as Aguero was, City again owed a lot to Belgium midfielder De Bruyne, who created his side's opening three goals in another outstanding display.

"Luckily Kevin De Bruyne is playing for us and helping us to score," said Aguero, who with 143 Premier League strikes is now only three short of moving into the competition's top 10.

"I am very lucky because most of the goals come from his assists - I just have to hit the ball. I am happy for him as well. He is a great player and any team in the world would love to have him."

It was the perfect way for City to sign off from Premier League action for the month, with Pep Guardiola's side having Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup commitments in the next fortnight.

With a League Cup final date against Arsenal looming at the end of the month, Aguero says City are focused on silverware rather than individual plaudits.

"The goals are very important because they help the team to win," Aguero said.

"But I think we are very close to achieving important things. That is why I am very happy, personally and for the team."