Venus powers USA to early lead in Fed Cup

Venus Williams swept aside Arantxa Rus in straight sets to take the defending champion United States 1-0 up in their Fed Cup first-round tie against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Cheered on by her younger sister Serena, who is poised to make her own comeback to the sport after a year away and the birth of her daughter, seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus made relatively light work of her 124th-ranked opponent to win 6-1, 6-4.

The 38-year-old, who enjoyed a renaissance year in 2017 when she reached two Grand Slam finals, appeared to be showing her age as she tired towards the end of the second set even as her advantage in skill and raw power remained evident.

In front of a packed and roaring home crowd in mountainous Asheville, North Carolina, Williams won the toss and served first, closing out the opening game with a searing ace in an early show of intent.

Her Dutch opponent was unable to hold her own and appeared to be losing in confidence as the set wore on.

The second set began more evenly, as both Williams and her 27-year-old opponent were unable to hold their own serves and found themselves matched at 2-2 before the American began to pull away.

Williams acknowledged the second half was tighter than it could have been.

"It's never a win until it's over," she said. "On paper I looked like I should win the match but it was a battle and I'm glad the USA won the battle."

She added: "It's a little challenging, a little altitude out here. You know, I like to go big.

"I was trying to find the balance between going big and going too big. I think that today's match hopefully will help me for tomorrow."

In the second singles, CoCo Vandewegh was to take on Richel Hogenkamp.

Serena Williams, who was already expecting daughter Alexis Olympia when she won her 23rd Gand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, is slated to play doubles on Sunday with Lauren Davis.

She received a big ovation during team introductions and sat on court with her teammates during Venus's match.

Baby Alexis Olympia, born in September, was in attendance, too, in the arms of her father, Alexis Ohanian, in the seats right behind them.