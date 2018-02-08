EU's Moscovici unruffled by global stock selloff

EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Thursday he was not overly concerned over the worldwide slump in share prices as the "fundamentals" of the global economy remained healthy.

"You can have volatility in the markets, or corrections, but I am very confident in the fundamentals of the global economy and particularly the European economy," Moscovici told an event in Athens.

"The reforms we've made in recent years have left us more solid," he added.

Stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic continued their sharp declines on Thursday, as volatility in share prices continued to dog global equity trading.

At the closing bell on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 23,858.90, down 4.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.8 percent to 2,581.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plunged 3.9 percent to 6,777.16.

After a long run of almost uninterrupted gains for world equity markets fuelled by cheap money and optimism about the economy, traders are navigating turbulent waters as central banks -- led by the US Federal Reserve -- look to lift borrowing costs.

In the eurozone, Paris and Frankfurt also closed dramatically lower Thursday -- and Asian markets have also taken hits in recent days.

Analysts have suggested that while share price slumps would likely have little immediate consequence on the global economy, they could impact consumer and business confidence going forward.

The European Commission raised its growth projections Wednesday, signaling growing confidence that the eurozone's solid recovery would power ahead into next year.

The commission, the EU's executive arm, said the 19-country single currency bloc's economy would expand by 2.3 percent in 2018, up from a previous forecast of 2.1 percent made in November.