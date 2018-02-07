Salt Lake City set to bid for Winter Olympic Games

Salt Lake City is poised to enter the running for the 2030 Winter Olympics after an exploratory committee in Utah recommended the city launch a bid for the Games on Wednesday.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed a resolution passed by the state legislature declaring support for a future bid.

"Utah is ready, willing and able to host the Winter Olympics again," Herbert wrote on Twitter alongside a photo showing him signing the resolution.

"I don't think there's a better place in the world to host the Olympics than right here in Salt Lake City," Herbert was quoted by local media as saying.

Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002, the last time the winter sports extravaganza was staged in the United States.

United States Olympic Committee officials have already said they are keen on a bid for the 2030 Games.

As well as Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno-Tahoe on Nevada's border with California have also expressed an interest.

The 2018 Winter Olympics get under way in Pyeongchang, South Korea this week with an opening ceremony on Friday.