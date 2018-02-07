Sport

Ex-Cowboys star Romo to make PGA debut

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will make his debut on the PGA Tour next month after being granted a place in an event in the Dominican Republic, it was reported Wednesday.

Tony Romo will tee up at next month's PGA Tour event in the Dominican Republic (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)

Romo, who retired from the NFL last year to pursue a career in broadcasting, will play in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 22-25.

The 37-year-old is a keen golfer who has tried to qualify for the US Open three times.

He will play in the Dominican Republic after being granted a sponsor's exemption.

"As a professional athlete, the love and thrill of competition never entirely leaves you," Romo said at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"Outside of my family and football, golf is one of my greatest passions. So, playing and competing in a PGA Tour event is a dream come true," he added.

"I am grateful to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for giving me an incredible opportunity to test my skills against some of the best on Tour."

Romo's 13-year career with the Cowboys ended after the 2016 season, when a back injury enabled Dak Prescott to take over the starting quarterback role. Romo retired from the NFL in April last year.