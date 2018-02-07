Ex-Cowboys star Romo to make PGA debut

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will make his debut on the PGA Tour next month after being granted a place in an event in the Dominican Republic, it was reported Wednesday.

Romo, who retired from the NFL last year to pursue a career in broadcasting, will play in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 22-25.

The 37-year-old is a keen golfer who has tried to qualify for the US Open three times.

He will play in the Dominican Republic after being granted a sponsor's exemption.

"As a professional athlete, the love and thrill of competition never entirely leaves you," Romo said at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"Outside of my family and football, golf is one of my greatest passions. So, playing and competing in a PGA Tour event is a dream come true," he added.

"I am grateful to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for giving me an incredible opportunity to test my skills against some of the best on Tour."

Romo's 13-year career with the Cowboys ended after the 2016 season, when a back injury enabled Dak Prescott to take over the starting quarterback role. Romo retired from the NFL in April last year.