Cyclist Laura Kenny to compete just 6 months after giving birth

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny announced on Wednesday she is returning to competitive cycling at this month's Track Cycling World Championships just six months after giving birth to her first child.

The 25-year-old and her husband Jason Kenny have both been named in Britain's squad for the event, which begins in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands on February 28.

Laura and Jason Kenny, a six-time Olympic gold medallist, announced the arrival of their son Albert in August.

"So there we go... I'm excited to announce that I'm going back to where it all began. I have been selected to ride for GB at the world championships at the end of the month!" Laura Kenny posted on Instagram.

Jason 29, returned to competitive action in January, while Laura, whose maiden name was Trott, has been back in training for the past four months.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into the Great Britain skinsuit and racing at the world championships again," said Laura, who will ride in the team pursuit.

"The last five months since Albie was born have been amazing and my life has changed a lot, but Jason and I are loving every minute of being parents.

"I returned to training about four months ago, and I've been really pleased and I guess a bit shocked by how fast my form has started to come back."

It was in Apeldoorn that Laura Kenny won her first world title -- in the team pursuit -- at the 2011 World Championships.