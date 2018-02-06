NFL: «Double whammy» for Pats' Gronkowski -- home burglarized

As if losing the Super Bowl was not enough, police said Tuesday that New England Patriot star Rob Gronkowski's home was burglarized while he was away at the game.

Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, received a call Monday evening about a burglary at Gronkowski's home in the town south of Boston, police chief William Baker told reporters.

Baker declined to say what had been stolen but the Boston Globe said "multiple safes and possible guns" had been taken, according to a recording of a police dispatcher.

"Whether you're Rob Gronkowski or Bill Baker being the victim of a residential property crime like that is unpleasant," Baker said.

"For him it's a double whammy coming off the loss," the Foxborough police chief told the Globe.

Gronkowski, the Patriots All-Pro tight end, caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Tom Brady in Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.