Horford's buzzer beater carries Celtics past Blazers

Al Horford rattled in a fadeaway jumper as the buzzer sounded to lift the Boston Celtics to a 97-96 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Horford, Semi Ojeleye and Jayson Tatum scored consecutive three pointers late in the fourth quarter as the Celtics took the lead with an 11-0 run after trailing 85-79.

Horford finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, who won their fourth NBA game in a row. Tatum had 17 points and Jaylen Brown scored 16 for the Celtics in front of a crowd of 18,600 at the Boston Garden arena.

Terry Rozier, who is starting in place of injured guard Kyrie Irving, had 11 points on five-of-18 shooting.

Damian Lillard scored the final eight points for the Blazers, including a three-point play with seven seconds left to give them the lead 96-95.

Lillard finished with 21 points shooting six-of-19 from the field. C.J. McCollum led the Blazers with 22 points.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks breezed past the Brooklyn Nets 109-94 despite missing star Giannis Antetokounmpo who left the game in the final quarter with a right ankle injury.

Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points, John Henson had 19 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks who stretched their winning streak over the Nets to 10 games.

Milwaukee led by as much as 28 points at one stage and were in control when Antetokounmpo headed to the dressing room. He finished with 16 points.

Khris Middleton also had 16 points for the Bucks, who improved to 6-1 since firing coach Jason Kidd.

DeMarre Carroll and Caris LeVert each scored 15 for the Nets, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.