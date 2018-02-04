Actress Kim Cattrall asks for help to find missing brother

"Sex and the City" actress Kim Cattrall has appealed to her fans to help find her younger brother who has been missing from his home in Canada's Alberta province for five days.

"MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him," she wrote in an Instagram post that accompanied a picture of the 55-year-old, sporting a short haircut and a black sports-style jersey.

She added that he has not been seen since January 30, and that he had left his keys, cell phone, and wallet on the table of his home in the town of Lacombe, while the front door was unlocked.

"This is not like Chris. He... would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his seven beloved dogs," she wrote.

"Chris is 55 years old, six feet tall (1.83 meters), 200 pounds (90 kilograms), blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build and usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots," she added.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also tweeted an alert Sunday.