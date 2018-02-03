Afriyie Acquah scores, sees red as Torino hold Sampdoria

Ghanaian Afriyie Acquah scored the equaliser only to be sent off as Torino settled for a 1-1 Serie A draw against European rivals Sampdoria on Saturday.

Lucas Torreira put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes in Genoa, but Acquah equalised quarter of an hour later before being sent off for a second bookable offence in the second half.

"We had a great performance against a strong Sampdoria, I'm only sorry to have taken only one point," said Torino coach Walter Mazzarri, who was also banished from the sidelines later on for protesting.

"This team has been reacting really well for four games now and they retain the movements so well it's like watching a Playstation game."

Torino missed an early chance when Iago Falque picked up a Joel Obi cross but Sampdoria defender Nicola Murru cleared.

Torreira made no mistake two minutes later, with a free-kick passing through the wall to surprise Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

But Acquah levelled in the 25th minute with a shot from the edge of the box which took a massive deflection off Sampdoria defender Gian Marco Ferrari.

Torino could have taken the lead three minutes later with Mbaye Niang's lob just off target.

Torino lost both Nigerian Obi and Venezuelan Tomas Rincon through injury and were down a man for the final 15 minutes after Acquah was given his marching orders.

Sirigu kept out a Valerio Verre effort in stoppage time as Mazzarri was sent to the stands at his former club after Lorenzo De Silvestri received a blow to the head.

"The referee should have stopped play, so I got angry. Fortunately they didn't score, otherwise I would've been even angrier," said Mazzarri.

Sampdoria remain sixth -- the final Europa League spot -- four points ahead of AC Milan who play Udinese on Sunday -- with Torino ninth.