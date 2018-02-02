Love won't need surgery on broken hand

Cleveland forward Kevin Love won't have surgery on his broken left hand, the Cavaliers said Friday, saying the five-time NBA All-Star will likely miss the next eighth weeks.

Love suffered a non-displaced fracture in his fifth metacarpal in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

He was examined by specialists in New York City on Thursday and will undergo a non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation process to repair the injury, the Cavaliers said in an update posted on their website.

Love is having one of his best seasons since joining the Cavaliers in 2014-15, averaging 18.2 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three-pointers.

He was selected to the February 18 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, but will be replaced by Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic.