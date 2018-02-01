US touts vision for free and prosperous Americas

The United States' top diplomat set out a vision for a free and prosperous Americas on Thursday, damning what he called the failed model of Venezuela's "corrupt and hostile" regime.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave a wide-ranging speech to better define US strategy in its home "democratic hemisphere," before setting off on a major tour of Latin American countries.

To lay the groundwork he appeared at his alma mater, the University of Texas, to flesh out the Donald Trump administration's approach to its southern neighbors.

In his first year in office, President Trump has decried free trade with Mexico, US detente with Cuba, and warned of the dangers of drug gangs and illegal immigration.

His attitude to the countries south of the Rio Grande might best be symbolized by his multi-billion-dollar efforts to build a wall across the US southern border with Mexico, to keep out illegal immigrants.

But Tillerson, who is often left with the task of explaining why Trump's "America First" slogan does not mean "America Alone," was keen to tout a more positive approach to relations.

"We share an interwoven history and chronology. Our nations still reflect the New World optimism of limitless discovery," he told the guests.

"And importantly, we share democratic values, values that are the core of what we believe, regardless of the color of our passport."

Speaking just hours before he was due in Mexico City to discuss security and immigration with top officials, he warned of the dangers of the need to fight violent drug cartels.

"The most immediate threat to our hemisphere are transnational criminal organizations, or TCOs," Tillerson said. "In their pursuit of money and power, TCOs leave death and destruction in their wake."

Washington's other bugbear is Venezuela's beleaguered leftist regime, which in earlier years was a rival center of influence for Latin American nations seeking a way out of poverty.

The US has announced a series of sanctions against Venezuela following President Victor Maduro's consolidation of power, which undercut the opposition-dominated legislature with a new assembly amid a crackdown on opponents.

After the speech Tillerson was to fly to Mexico, the first stop on a tour that also takes him to Argentina, Buenos Aires, Peru, Colombia and Jamaica.