US ally Jordan cuts ties with NKorea

US ally Jordan has cut diplomatic ties with North Korea "in line with the policies of its allies", a government source said on Thursday.

The decision comes months after similar moves by Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, who are also key regional allies of the United States.

In November, the US called on all countries to cut off trade and diplomatic ties with North Korea after it carried out a series of weapons test, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that brought the US mainland into range.

The Jordanian government source acknowledged that relations between Pyongyang and Amman were "never very strong" but said ties were cut "in line with the policies of Jordan's allies".

The decision was ratified by a royal decree, according to the government's website.

Jordan is a key recipient of American financial and military aid.

Last year, the United States allocated $470 million to Jordan's army and air force, the American embassy said.

Three years ago, Washington said it would increase overall US assistance to Jordan from $660 million to $1 billion annually for between 2015 and 2017.

In October the United Arab Emirates said it had stopped issuing visas to North Korean nationals and downgraded relations with Pyongyang, following similar moves by Qatar and Kuwait.