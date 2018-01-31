Qatar's BeIN 'appalled' by huge Egyptian fine

Qatar's BeIN Sports said Wednesday it was "shocked and appalled" by the decision of an Egyptian court to fine the broadcaster $22 million for violating anti-trust regulations.

In a strongly worded statement, BeIN also denied any wrongdoing and said the judgement -- which included a fine of 400 million Egyptian pounds against its chief executive, Nasser Al-Khelaifi -- was politically motivated.

"BeIN categorically rejects, and is shocked and appalled by, the judgement of the Cairo Economic Court in Egypt," read the statement.

"The judgement is based on unfounded and politically motivated allegations by the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) that have no basis in fact or law.

"At all times, BeIN has acted in full compliance with all relevant laws, including competition law, and will pursue all legal means available to challenge the judgment."

It added the court's decision would be "deeply troubling" for any international company seeking to do business in Egypt.

The decision imposed comes at a politically charged time for the two countries, with ties between Egypt and Qatar deeply strained.

Egypt was one of several countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates which broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar in June, accusing it of supporting extremists and being too close to Iran.

Qatar denies the allegations.

The Cairo court said on Tuesday that BeIN had violated competition rules through its package deal system, which forces viewers to pay for events they may not be interested in watching.

Egypt's anti-trust authority had in 2014 accused BeIN of violating rules by requiring viewers interested in football's World Cup to subscribe for at least a year and purchase a specific satellite receiver.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) in July suspended and fined the coach of Cairo club Al-Ahly, Hossam El Badry, after he boycotted a news conference over the presence of BeIN Sports.